2018 Outlook: Alex Armah

2018 fantasy player outlook for Alex Armah, RB, Panthers

Alex Armah is expected to work as the Panthers fullback this season. It's a job that keeps him on the field a good amount of time but doesn't create many chances to run for 100 yards or score a bunch of touchdowns. Keep your "Armah-ff" this guy. Haha. We're funny

