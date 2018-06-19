2018 Outlook: Alex Collins

It might have taken Ravens coach John Harbaugh months to finally say it, but he has officially referred to Alex Collins as his starting running back. Why he wouldn't make such a proclamation sooner is beyond us, especially since Collins was basically the team's lead back in the final half of 2017, delivering 795 total yards, all six of his touchdowns and zero fumbles in his last nine games (eight with at least 15 touches). A physical runner with deceptive speed and underrated hands, Collins appears to have a lock on getting lots of work in a Ravens offense limited through the air and still with a good offensive line. What's not to like? There's a good chance he'll improve on his breakout season and become one of Fantasy's best Draft Day values, even if you take Collins in late Round 3 in non-PPR and Round 4 in full-point per reception formats.