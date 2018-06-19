2018 Outlook: Alex Collins
2018 fantasy player outlook for Alex Collins, RB, Ravens
It might have taken Ravens coach John Harbaugh months to finally say it, but he has officially referred to Alex Collins as his starting running back. Why he wouldn't make such a proclamation sooner is beyond us, especially since Collins was basically the team's lead back in the final half of 2017, delivering 795 total yards, all six of his touchdowns and zero fumbles in his last nine games (eight with at least 15 touches). A physical runner with deceptive speed and underrated hands, Collins appears to have a lock on getting lots of work in a Ravens offense limited through the air and still with a good offensive line. What's not to like? There's a good chance he'll improve on his breakout season and become one of Fantasy's best Draft Day values, even if you take Collins in late Round 3 in non-PPR and Round 4 in full-point per reception formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...