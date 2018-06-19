2018 Outlook: Alex Mcgough

2018 fantasy player outlook for Alex Mcgough, QB, Seahawks

The Seahawks selected rookie quarterback Alex McGough in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from FIU, and he will compete for the backup role behind Russell Wilson. McGough's main competition will come from Austin Davis and Stephen Morris, but even if McGough wins the job, he should not be drafted in the majority of seasonal leagues. Wilson was the only Seattle quarterback to attempt a pass in 2017. McGough is also not worth drafting in rookie-only leagues as well.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...