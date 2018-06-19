2018 Outlook: Alex Smith
2018 fantasy player outlook for Alex Smith, QB, Redskins
Alex Smith was traded from the Chiefs to the Redskins this year, and he should remain a quality No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues. Smith had an outstanding campaign in 2017 when he finished as the No. 4 quarterback in standard leagues, but that's the exception to his recent Fantasy production. In three years prior to 2017, Smith finished as the No. 23 quarterback in 2016, No. 15 in 2015 and No. 18 in 2014. That's the likely range he will be in this year with the Redskins, who have a limited receiving corps led by Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed and Josh Doctson. Smith is not worth drafting in the majority of one-quarterback leagues, but he is worth a mid- to late-round pick in two-quarterback formats. Most likely, Smith will remain a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the season.
