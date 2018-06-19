2018 Outlook: Alfred Morris

2018 fantasy player outlook for Alfred Morris, RB, FA

Alfred Morris remains a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve running back. He spent 2017 with the Cowboys, and he was relevant during the six-game suspension for starter Ezekiel Elliott. But we doubt Morris lands in a situation where he will be a featured running back, and at 29, his best days are likely behind him. Keep an eye on where Morris ends up this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...