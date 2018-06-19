2018 Outlook: Alfred Morris
2018 fantasy player outlook for Alfred Morris, RB, FA
Alfred Morris remains a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve running back. He spent 2017 with the Cowboys, and he was relevant during the six-game suspension for starter Ezekiel Elliott. But we doubt Morris lands in a situation where he will be a featured running back, and at 29, his best days are likely behind him. Keep an eye on where Morris ends up this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues
