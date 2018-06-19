2018 Outlook: Allen Hurns

2018 fantasy player outlook for Allen Hurns, WR, Cowboys

Allen Hurns figures to play quite a bit with the Cowboys after falling out of favor following two injury-plagued seasons with the Jaguars. A versatile pass catcher, Hurns can line up wide or kick into the slot, making him a matchup-based chess piece for Dak Prescott to lean on. Given the lack of a capable No. 2 receiver in Dallas for years, Hurns might be viewed as a sneaky Fantasy play. However, it is unlikely he'll see north of 100 targets unless Dez Bryant is somehow displaced. Hurns is at best a late-round flier, perhaps more so in PPR leagues.

