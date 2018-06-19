2018 Outlook: Allen Robinson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Allen Robinson, WR, Bears
Despite a disappointing 2016 and an ACL tear capsizing his 2017, Allen Robinson has a fresh start and a great opportunity with an up-and-coming offense in Chicago. Robinson isn't a burner but he is a big dude with very good hands and quality route-running ability. That will pay off in a big way with the Bears since he figures to be Mitchell Trubisky's most-targeted receiver in a creative offense coordinated by new head coach Matt Nagy. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Robinson land over 120 targets, though for that to happen he'll need to stay healthy. That is something Fantasy owners will worry about because he's coming off a torn ACL, but as of this writing, Robinson is expected to be fine for training camp. There's not much to fear - don't be surprised if Robinson lands the second-best numbers of his career as the lead receiver for the upstart Bears. He's worth taking in Round 5 in non-PPR leagues and Round 4 in PPR formats.
