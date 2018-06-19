2018 Outlook: Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara won't last long on Draft Day, but expectations for him in his second season might be too lofty. Kamara averaged an insane 6.1 yards per rush and 10.2 yards per catch, both numbers helped along by five carries and 11 catches of 20-plus yards. He also scored 13 times in 16 games. Those are numbers that will be very hard to duplicate, though not that the Saints won't try. An integral part of their receiving game plan, Kamara should still rack up around five grabs per outing. He maxed out at 12 carries per game and will probably settle in around there this fall. He didn't get much goal-line work (five carries inside the 5 last year), conceding those touches to Mark Ingram. Point is, Kamara could average 15 or so touches per week but if he doesn't post outrageous averages and deliver a slew of big plays, he'll disappoint. He's just not expected to touch the ball as much as your typical stud running back. Risk be damned, Kamara will get first-round attention in every league because of his potential and because other elite Fantasy rushers will be gone earlier in the round. You might figure that it's worth spending the late first-round pick on Kamara knowing a stud receiver like Davante Adams or even Rob Gronkowski will be up for grabs when you pick in early Round 2. That's a much easier pill to swallow in PPR. Everyone knows Kamara's potential, but only smart Fantasy owners will consider his downside