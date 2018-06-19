2018 Outlook: Amara Darboh
2018 fantasy player outlook for Amara Darboh, WR, Seahawks
Amara Darboh could be headed for a bigger role in 2018, and Seattle might make him the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. As a rookie in 2017, Darboh had little impact and saw just 13 targets over 16 games. But this year, with Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham gone (178 targets for 101 catches, 1,223 yards and 16 touchdowns), there is a lot of production to go around. Keep an eye on Darboh's role in training camp, and he will likely be competing with Jaron Brown for the No. 3 job. Even if Darboh wins that battle he should only be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...