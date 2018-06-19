2018 Outlook: Amara Darboh

2018 fantasy player outlook for Amara Darboh, WR, Seahawks

Amara Darboh could be headed for a bigger role in 2018, and Seattle might make him the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. As a rookie in 2017, Darboh had little impact and saw just 13 targets over 16 games. But this year, with Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham gone (178 targets for 101 catches, 1,223 yards and 16 touchdowns), there is a lot of production to go around. Keep an eye on Darboh's role in training camp, and he will likely be competing with Jaron Brown for the No. 3 job. Even if Darboh wins that battle he should only be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...