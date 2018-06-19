2018 Outlook: Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper went from potential third-year breakout in 2017 to a third-year disaster, and he's looking to rebuild his Fantasy value this season. His new coach, Jon Gruden, plans to build the passing game around Cooper and has compared him to Hall of Famer (and former Raider) Tim Brown. Gruden said Cooper will be "the main vein of our passing offense," and you should expect Cooper to see plenty of targets. Cooper had eight games last season with at least six targets, and he scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in four of those outings. Cooper should at least get back to his production from his first two seasons when he had at least 72 catches, 1,070 yards and five touchdowns each year, and he's worth drafting no later than Round 5 in the majority of leagues. Cooper still has top-10 upside entering the 2018 season despite his struggles last year.