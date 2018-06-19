2018 Outlook: Andre Holmes
2018 fantasy player outlook for Andre Holmes, WR, Bills
Andre Holmes will look to compete for a reserve role with the Bills this year. He's coming off a down year in 2017, and he missed the final two games of the season with a neck injury. Holmes could be the No. 3 receiver for Buffalo this year behind Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones, but he also has to compete with rookies Ray-Ray McCloud and Austin Proehl for playing time. And Buffalo will have a new quarterback with either rookie Josh Allen or free agent A.J. McCarron after trading away Tyrod Taylor this offseason. We hope Holmes is healthy with his neck heading into training camp, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
