2018 Outlook: Andre Roberts

2018 fantasy player outlook for Andre Roberts, WR, Jets

Andre Roberts signed with the Jets this offseason. He'll compete to be their return specialist while sparsely contributing to their receiving game. He has scored five touchdowns over his past five seasons. You're better off drafting a receiver you've never heard of than this guy.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...