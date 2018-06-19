2018 Outlook: Andrew Luck

Is there a bigger wild-card among Fantasy quarterbacks than Andrew Luck? We know how good he was, but we also know his shoulder problems were so severe that he could barely practice last year, much less play. And although the offensive line protecting him has improved a ton, the receiving corps has become suspect once you get past T.Y. Hilton. Maybe that doesn't even matter considering Luck's track record -- he's posted 20-plus Fantasy points in 76.3 percent of his 38 games since 2014. Fortunately, there hasn't been a better time in the history of Fantasy Football to take a chance on a quarterback like this. Because the position is so ripe with stat-producing talent, an owner could spend a pick on Luck and still get another arm toward the end of the draft. Best of all, it would take two picks past Round 6, so the investment is small and the reward could be huge. Don't be shy to take Luck this summer so long as you add another passer -- Jameis Winston? Patrick Mahomes? Matt Ryan? -- with one of your last four choices.