2018 Outlook: Andy Dalton

You might say things are looking up for Dalton this coming season -- Tyler Eifert is healthy, the offensive line got stronger with the additions of Cordy Glenn and rookie Billy Price, and the offense will stay mostly the same. But for Dalton to regain his form from two seasons ago, he'll need all of these things to work in his favor. That's a big ask, and one Fantasy owners just cannot count on. In a year where there are as many as 18 potential starters for your team, Dalton isn't exactly an eye-opener. Bank on him being on waivers as a potential bye-week replacement unless you're in a two-quarterback league, where he'd probably get picked in the mid-rounds on Draft Day.