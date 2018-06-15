2018 Outlook: Andy Dalton
2018 fantasy player outlook for Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
You might say things are looking up for Dalton this coming season -- Tyler Eifert is healthy, the offensive line got stronger with the additions of Cordy Glenn and rookie Billy Price, and the offense will stay mostly the same. But for Dalton to regain his form from two seasons ago, he'll need all of these things to work in his favor. That's a big ask, and one Fantasy owners just cannot count on. In a year where there are as many as 18 potential starters for your team, Dalton isn't exactly an eye-opener. Bank on him being on waivers as a potential bye-week replacement unless you're in a two-quarterback league, where he'd probably get picked in the mid-rounds on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...