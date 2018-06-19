2018 Outlook: Andy Janovich
2018 fantasy player outlook for Andy Janovich, RB, Broncos
Andy Janovich will remain the starting fullback for the Broncos this year, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Through two seasons, Janovich has just 10 carries and nine catches, and he's scored only two career touchdowns. His role is not expected to increase in 2018, leaving him with limited Fantasy appeal in all formats.
