2018 Outlook: Anthony Miller

The Bears added some serious speed to their receiving group with the selection of Anthony Miller in the second round of the NFL draft. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound receiver out of Memphis posted over 1,400 yards and at least 14 touchdowns in his past two seasons, routinely burning defenses with the long ball and on short and intermediate routes. Blessed with big hands, Miller is an electric pass catcher who runs good routes, plays bigger than his size thanks to his explosiveness and plays faster than his timed speed. A few drops in college are blamed on concentration issues and he fumbled more than a few times because of how he held the ball, but those things can be fixed. He did suffer a Jones fracture in his foot in December 2017 but was healthy enough to participate in his Pro Day in early April 2018. He also added 10 pounds of muscle while he was sidelined. Assuming he's OK for the start of the season, Miller has lots of upside and should be a regular contributor to the Bears offense. We'd consider him with a pick after Round 10 in seasonal leagues. He'd go a round or two higher in dynasty/keeper leagues and is a first-round choice in rookie-only drafts.