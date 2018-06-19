2018 Outlook: Anthony Miller
2018 fantasy player outlook for Anthony Miller, WR, Bears
The Bears added some serious speed to their receiving group with the selection of Anthony Miller in the second round of the NFL draft. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound receiver out of Memphis posted over 1,400 yards and at least 14 touchdowns in his past two seasons, routinely burning defenses with the long ball and on short and intermediate routes. Blessed with big hands, Miller is an electric pass catcher who runs good routes, plays bigger than his size thanks to his explosiveness and plays faster than his timed speed. A few drops in college are blamed on concentration issues and he fumbled more than a few times because of how he held the ball, but those things can be fixed. He did suffer a Jones fracture in his foot in December 2017 but was healthy enough to participate in his Pro Day in early April 2018. He also added 10 pounds of muscle while he was sidelined. Assuming he's OK for the start of the season, Miller has lots of upside and should be a regular contributor to the Bears offense. We'd consider him with a pick after Round 10 in seasonal leagues. He'd go a round or two higher in dynasty/keeper leagues and is a first-round choice in rookie-only drafts.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...