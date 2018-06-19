2018 Outlook: Anthony Sherman

2018 fantasy player outlook for Anthony Sherman, RB, Chiefs

Anthony Sherman will remain the starting fullback for the Chiefs this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Through seven seasons, Sherman has three career touchdowns, and he only had 20 total touches in 2017. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

