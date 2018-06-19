2018 Outlook: Antonio Brown

2018 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers

Running backs might be as popular as ever and receivers might not score as many points as they used to, but elite talents like Antonio Brown simply cannot be ignored. Over his past four seasons, Brown has posted 10 or more Fantasy points in 70 percent of his games and finished as a top-three Fantasy receiver every year. No other receiver can say they've done that. Even as the Steelers' receiving corps gets deeper, Brown's ability to run perfect routes and break away from defenders while getting a steady diet of catches keeps him atop the rankings. Bank on him being the first receiver taken on Draft Day, as soon as No. 4 overall in PPR leagues and No. 5 overall in non-PPR formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...