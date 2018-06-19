2018 Outlook: Antonio Callaway
2018 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Callaway, WR, Browns
Antonio Callaway should get a chance to develop with the Browns after getting picked in the fourth round of the draft. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound wideout played just two seasons at Florida, totaling seven scores over 89 receptions, averaging 15.7 yards per grab. An off-field issue related to credit card fraud cut his college career short (he didn't play in 2017) and he failed a drug test at the combine earlier this year. Callaway is still considered raw but has sensational speed and can line up everywhere on the field and can make an impact as a returner on special teams. Traditional Fantasy league owners have no reason to take Callaway, but those in formats that reward return yardage could eyeball him with a late-round pick. Callaway is also worth a late choice in dynasty/keeper leagues and a selection after Round 3 in rookie-only drafts.
