2018 Outlook: Antonio Callaway

2018 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Callaway, WR, Browns

Antonio Callaway should get a chance to develop with the Browns after getting picked in the fourth round of the draft. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound wideout played just two seasons at Florida, totaling seven scores over 89 receptions, averaging 15.7 yards per grab. An off-field issue related to credit card fraud cut his college career short (he didn't play in 2017) and he failed a drug test at the combine earlier this year. Callaway is still considered raw but has sensational speed and can line up everywhere on the field and can make an impact as a returner on special teams. Traditional Fantasy league owners have no reason to take Callaway, but those in formats that reward return yardage could eyeball him with a late-round pick. Callaway is also worth a late choice in dynasty/keeper leagues and a selection after Round 3 in rookie-only drafts.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...