2018 Outlook: Antonio Gates
2018 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Gates, TE, FA
Antonio Gates is hoping to play in 2018, but his status remains up in the air since he's a free agent this offseason. Gates will be 38 this season, and he's clearly near the end of his career. In 2017, he had the lowest targets (52), receptions (30), yards (316) and touchdowns (three) since his rookie year in 2003. The Chargers have made it clear that Hunter Henry is their tight end of the present and future, and Gates is not returning to Los Angeles, even in a secondary role. Keep an eye on where Gates lands, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...