2018 Outlook: Antonio Gates

2018 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Gates, TE, FA

Antonio Gates is hoping to play in 2018, but his status remains up in the air since he's a free agent this offseason. Gates will be 38 this season, and he's clearly near the end of his career. In 2017, he had the lowest targets (52), receptions (30), yards (316) and touchdowns (three) since his rookie year in 2003. The Chargers have made it clear that Hunter Henry is their tight end of the present and future, and Gates is not returning to Los Angeles, even in a secondary role. Keep an eye on where Gates lands, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

