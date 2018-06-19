2018 Outlook: Auden Tate

2018 fantasy player outlook for Auden Tate, WR, Bengals

Florida State's Auden Tate was the Bengals' last of 11 draft picks this April, but he might be a contributor down the line. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Tate has gargantuan size to be a mismatch in the red zone, which he did routinely at FSU (16 touchdowns on 65 collegiate catches). The Bengals tend to develop their rookies slowly, so don't expect much from Tate this year. That's why you'll pass on him in seasonal leagues, but you might consider him with a late, late pick in dynasty/keeper formats and rookie-only drafts.

