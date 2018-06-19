2018 Outlook: Austin Davis

2018 fantasy player outlook for Austin Davis, QB, Seahawks

Austin Davis will return to Seattle this season as the potential backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson, but he will compete for the role with Stephen Morris and rookie Alex McGough. Even if Davis wins the job, he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Davis was No. 2 on the depth chart, but he did not attempt a pass.

