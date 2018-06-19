2018 Outlook: Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler enters this season as the likely No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Melvin Gordon, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, especially if you're looking for a Gordon handcuff. He could face competition for the backup job from rookie Justin Jackson, but Ekeler is likely the one to target. Ekeler didn't have many games with a heavy workload as a rookie in 2017 because Gordon played all 16 games, but he did score at least nine Fantasy points in four games. He also proved to be a capable receiver out of the backfield with at least two catches in eight games. We'll see if the Chargers decide to give Ekeler more work in 2018, and he could prove to be extremely valuable if Gordon had to miss any time due to injury. Keep Ekeler on your draft board as someone to consider with a late-round flier in any format.