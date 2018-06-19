2018 Outlook: Austin Hooper
2018 fantasy player outlook for Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons
Fantasy owners are always on the lookout for late-round bargains at tight end. Austin Hooper probably isn't going to be one of them. Hooper had just 65 targets, catching 75.4 percent of them, but only recorded three touchdowns. When he scored, he delivered at least 10 Fantasy points. When he didn't score, he delivered four points or fewer (non-PPR) 12 times. When there's a great matchup for Hooper, you should be able to find him on waivers during the season. He's not even worth streaming since he plays at Philadelphia in Week 1.
