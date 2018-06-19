2018 Outlook: Austin Proehl

2018 fantasy player outlook for Austin Proehl, WR, Bills

The Bills selected rookie receiver Austin Proehl in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from North Carolina, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver and special teams contributor this year. Buffalo needs help at receiver, so Proehl has a chance to earn playing time right away behind Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones. That said, we don't have high expectations for Proehl, who only had 91 catches for 1,265 yards and five touchdowns during his collegiate career. Proehl is not worth drafting in any leagues.

