2018 Outlook: Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2018 fantasy player outlook for Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jaguars
Austin Seferian-Jenkins resurrected his career with the Jets in 2017, and he was able to parlay that into a two-year, $10 million contract with the Jaguars. He will be the starting tight end in Jacksonville, and hopefully he can build off his 2017 performance when he set career highs in every offensive category aside from touchdowns. Seferian-Jenkins joins a Jaguars team in need of a strong red-zone presence, but it will be hard to see him scoring enough touchdowns to make him draft worthy as a starter coming into the year. Instead, view Seferian-Jenkins as a bye-week or injury replacement during the season, and he should only be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
