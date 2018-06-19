2018 Outlook: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall selection in the draft, but he won't start right away for the Browns. Playing behind a good O-line, Mayfield won The Heisman Trophy last year and rounded out his three seasons at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 893 rushing yards and 137 total touchdowns in 40 games. Mayfield never had more than nine interceptions and never had worse than a 64.1 completion percentage in a season. It might take him a little while to adapt to NFL defenses and nagging injuries could cost him some starts, but the upside with a gamer like Mayfield makes him the strongest rookie quarterback prospect. Tyrod Taylor is already locked into the starting job for Cleveland to begin the year, but you could find your way to Mayfield on waivers by the time November rolls around. Mayfield carries middle- to late-round appeal in long-term keeper leagues and will be the first quarterback taken with a top-15 pick in rookie-only drafts.