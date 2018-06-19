2018 Outlook: Bears DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Bears DST

It's hard to buy into the Bears as one of the league's better defenses. They have some very good talent, including the addition of playmaker Roquan Smith, and hung on to defensive playcaller Vic Fangio. However, they still don't have a unit capable of creating a consistently strong pass rush and face many quality quarterbacks this season including Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers twice each. Fantasy owners should only chase the Bears DST when they face a weak offense, something that won't happen too often in 2018.

