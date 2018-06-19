2018 Outlook: Ben Roethlisberger
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
Drafting Ben Roethlisberger will not only give your Fantasy team a powerful quarterback, but a consistent one as well. Over the past three seasons, Big Ben has delivered 20-plus Fantasy points 27 times in 41 games, a 65.8 percent success rate. It's a mark only beaten by Tom Brady (68.2 percent). Roethlisberger gets it done with a premium blend of stud receivers, a dynamic pass-catching running back and a good offensive line. The majority of those Fantasy bonanzas came at Heinz Field, but Roethlisberger did put his road woes on the back burner last year when he had multiple touchdowns in four of eight away trips. He'll go this year with former quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner as his offensive coordinator after Todd Haley was let go. Perhaps the biggest worry is Roethlisberger's health -- he's missed seven games in his past three seasons, no more than four per 16-game set. The good news is that there are a slew of great quarterbacks available this season, so drafting a backup for Big Ben with a late pick is a piece of cake. You should give strong consideration to Roethlisberger over quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Cam Newton based on his track record and the Steelers style of offense. Round 6 in non-PPR leagues and Round 7 in PPR should be the earliest you'd consider taking him, but don't be shocked if he falls in your lap several rounds later than that.
