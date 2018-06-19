2018 Outlook: Bengals DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Bengals DST
Cincinnati's defense will have a new look and feel in 2018 with Teryl Austin as its new defensive coordinator. He'll come into a gig with some pretty valuable defenders at his disposal, including a bodacious D-line headlined by Geno Atkins, Carl Lawson and Carlos Dunlap. It's a unit that had 41 sacks, 11 interceptions (three for touchdowns) and held opponents to just 18.1 points per game, an improvement from the previous year. Still, the DST failed to finish as a top-10 option and probably won't get drafted in too many leagues given the depth at the position across the league. Their schedule might go a long way into determining their popularity as well. For now, count the Bengals DST out of Draft Day plans.
