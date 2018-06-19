2018 Outlook: Benjamin Watson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Benjamin Watson, TE, Saints
Benjamin Watson is back with the Saints, likely to work as their primary tight end at the age of 36 years young. In his last season with New Orleans (2015), Watson caught 67.3 percent of his 110 targets for 11.1 yards per catch and six touchdowns, a career year. Since then he's torn his ACL and trudged through a year in Baltimore. It wouldn't be unheard of for Watson to regain his form with the Saints in 2018, but Fantasy owners shouldn't count on it. Realistically, the only way Watson should be drafted is if it's done as a streaming tight end who will be replaced after Week 1 or 2. That would mean liking his Week 1 matchup.
