2018 Outlook: Bennie Fowler

2018 fantasy player outlook for Bennie Fowler, WR, Bears

Bennie Fowler signed with the Bears this season, and he will compete for playing time behind Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel. Fowler just had a career season in Denver in 2017, but he only scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league once, which was Week 1 when he scored two touchdowns. It's doubtful Fowler will make a significant Fantasy impact with the Bears, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

