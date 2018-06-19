2018 Outlook: Benny Cunningham

2018 fantasy player outlook for Benny Cunningham, RB, Bears

Benny Cunningham re-signed with the Bears and is expected to work primarily as a special-teamer with some passing down duties sprinkled in. Because Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen figure to take most of the snaps at running back, Cunningham won't get enough work to impact Fantasy stats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...