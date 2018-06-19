2018 Outlook: Bilal Powell

Bilal Powell will once again share the backfield for the Jets in 2018, but this time his new partner is Isaiah Crowell instead of Matt Forte, who retired. The Jets also have Thomas Rawls, Elijah McGuire and rookie Trenton Cannon, so this could be a messy situation. Still, the one thing that helps Powell is his ability to catch the ball, and he has at least 47 receptions in two of the past three years. Powell had double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his final five games in 2017, and hopefully he can build off that performance to start this year. He projects as a No. 3 Fantasy running back at best in all formats, but he's better suited as a No. 4 option given the time share for the Jets. Powell is only worth drafting with a late-round pick, with his value slightly higher in PPR.