2018 Outlook: Bills DST

The Bills DST will likely be a streaming option and bye-week replacement this season, which is what the unit was in 2017. Last year, the Bills DST had 18 interceptions, which was among the best in the NFL, but Buffalo also was near the bottom of the league in sacks with just 27. The pass rush will have to improve for Fantasy owners to rely on the Bills DST (hopefully rookie Tremaine Edmunds will help in that regard), and the unit has to replace middle linebacker Preston Brown, who signed with the Bengals this offseason. Don't plan on drafting the Bills DST in the majority of leagues this year, but this is a unit to consider off the waiver wire during the season when the matchup is right or during the bye weeks.