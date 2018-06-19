2018 Outlook: Blaine Gabbert
2018 fantasy player outlook for Blaine Gabbert, QB, Titans
Blaine Gabbert signed with the Titans this offseason, and he will be the new backup in Tennessee behind Marcus Mariota. Gabbert played for the Cardinals in 2017 and appeared in five games, with at least 20 Fantasy points in two of those outings. But he would only play in 2018 if something happened to Mariota. We hope that doesn't happen, and Gabbert should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
