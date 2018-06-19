2018 Outlook: Blake Bortles
2018 fantasy player outlook for Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
Not many Fantasy owners will spend a draft pick on Blake Bortles, not even a late one. As Jacksonville's offense turned to a run-heavy squad in 2017, Bortles attempted 102 fewer passes and sported three-year lows in passing yards per game (230.4) and touchdowns (21). Considering that Jacksonville had their most successful season since 2007, don't expect these numbers to improve much. It's nice that Bortles completed a career-best 60.2 percent of his passes and his yards per attempt rebounded 0.8 yards per throw from 2016, but the league is filled with really good passers worth chasing. Bortles isn't one of them. Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum and even Alex Smith are better choices... and they might not get picked in one-quarterback leagues anyway! Bortles is only worth drafting in two-quarterback formats with a pick after Round 8.
