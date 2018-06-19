2018 Outlook: Blake Jarwin
2018 fantasy player outlook for Blake Jarwin, TE, Cowboys
Blake Jarwin has the chance to earn significant playing time for the Cowboys this season now that Jason Witten has retired. He appeared in one game in 2017 but has yet to catch the ball in the NFL. Still, with Witten gone, the Cowboys now have a need for someone to step up, and Jarwin will compete with Geoff Swaim, Rico Gathers and Dalton Schultz for a prominent role. Keep an eye on Jarwin in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...