2018 Outlook: Blake Jarwin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Blake Jarwin, TE, Cowboys

Blake Jarwin has the chance to earn significant playing time for the Cowboys this season now that Jason Witten has retired. He appeared in one game in 2017 but has yet to catch the ball in the NFL. Still, with Witten gone, the Cowboys now have a need for someone to step up, and Jarwin will compete with Geoff Swaim, Rico Gathers and Dalton Schultz for a prominent role. Keep an eye on Jarwin in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

