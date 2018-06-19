2018 Outlook: Bo Scarbrough

2018 fantasy player outlook for Bo Scarbrough, RB, Cowboys

The Cowboys selected running back Bo Scarbrough in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Alabama, and he will compete for a roster spot as a backup to starter Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas has a thin backfield behind Elliott, with Rod Smith and Tavon Austin the main competition for touches, but the Cowboys don't often take Elliott off the field (he has at least 20 touches in 21 of 25 career games). Keep an eye on Scarbrough's role with Dallas in training camp and the preseason, and he could be worth a late-round flier if he ends up as No. 2 on the depth chart. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Scarbrough is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats.

