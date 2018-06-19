2018 Outlook: Bo Scarbrough
2018 fantasy player outlook for Bo Scarbrough, RB, Cowboys
The Cowboys selected running back Bo Scarbrough in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Alabama, and he will compete for a roster spot as a backup to starter Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas has a thin backfield behind Elliott, with Rod Smith and Tavon Austin the main competition for touches, but the Cowboys don't often take Elliott off the field (he has at least 20 touches in 21 of 25 career games). Keep an eye on Scarbrough's role with Dallas in training camp and the preseason, and he could be worth a late-round flier if he ends up as No. 2 on the depth chart. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Scarbrough is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...