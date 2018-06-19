2018 Outlook: Boston Scott

2018 fantasy player outlook for Boston Scott, RB, Saints

All Boston Scott has to do to become a Fantasy relevant running back is unseat Mark Ingram and/or Alvin Kamara for playing time. No big deal. The diminutive speedster from Louisiana Tech is a Darren Sproles clone who might have to work on special teams for a while before getting a real chance to play offense. Scott isn't worth drafting in any Fantasy league.

