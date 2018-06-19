2018 Outlook: Branden Oliver

2018 fantasy player outlook for Branden Oliver, RB, FA

Branden Oliver is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a new team as a reserve running back this year. He spent 2017 with the Chargers, but he was third at best on the depth chart behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. He's not expected to return to the Chargers in 2018, and it's doubtful he will make a significant Fantasy impact wherever he signs. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.

