2018 Outlook: Brandin Cooks

For the second season in a row, Brandin Cooks will have a new home after he was traded from New England to the Rams in April, one year after he was traded from New Orleans to the Patriots. He will now try to have his fourth consecutive season with at least 65 catches, 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns, and he's done that with some elite quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Jared Goff is a downgrade from those guys, but hopefully he can keep Cooks playing at a high level. Our expectation is Cooks will be a direct replacement for Sammy Watkins, who left the Rams as a free agent for the Chiefs. Watkins wasn't a huge contributor for the Rams in 2017, but he did lead them in touchdowns with eight. He also added 39 catches for 593 yards on 70 targets, which was well behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in those categories. Cooks loses value with this move, and Woods and Kupp should have a higher ceiling, even if Cooks scores more touchdowns. Cooks should be viewed as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver at best, but he's likely better served as a No. 3 option. He should be drafted after Round 5 in the majority of leagues.