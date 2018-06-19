2018 Outlook: Brandon Allen

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Allen, QB, Rams

Brandon Allen will compete to be the No. 3 quarterback for the Rams this season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. Allen did not play in 2017 as the No. 3 quarterback in Los Angeles behind Jared Goff and Sean Mannion, and Allen has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL. Ignore him in all formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...