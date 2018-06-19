2018 Outlook: Brandon Bolden

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Bolden, RB, Patriots

Brandon Bolden is back with the Patriots in 2018, and he will once again play his usual role of reserve running back and special teams contributor. Bolden will occasionally have some productive moments for the Patriots on offense, but it's hard to rely on him given his limited workload, which includes just 14 carries and three catches over the past two seasons. Ignore Bolden in all leagues on Draft Day.

