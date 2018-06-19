2018 Outlook: Brandon Bolden
2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Bolden, RB, Patriots
Brandon Bolden is back with the Patriots in 2018, and he will once again play his usual role of reserve running back and special teams contributor. Bolden will occasionally have some productive moments for the Patriots on offense, but it's hard to rely on him given his limited workload, which includes just 14 carries and three catches over the past two seasons. Ignore Bolden in all leagues on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...