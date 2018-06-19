2018 Outlook: Brandon Lafell

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Lafell, WR, Bengals

Brandon LaFell should continue his work as the Bengals' No. 2 receiver opposite A.J. Green until someone comes along and unseats him. Until then, expect mediocre stats - he's had over 100 yards in a game twice in his last three seasons with nine touchdowns in his last 43 games. If anything, he'll find his way onto your roster as a one-week replacement off of waivers.

