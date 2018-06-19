2018 Outlook: Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall signed with the Seahawks in May, and he will compete to be the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart behind Doug Baldwin. This is actually a favorable landing spot for Marshall given the lack of depth at receiver for the Seahawks, who lost Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham this offseason via free agency. Seattle has to replace 101 catches for 1,223 yards and 16 touchdowns on 178 targets from last year with those two gone. Marshall, 34, is coming off a lost season in 2017 with the Giants when he was limited to five games because of an ankle injury. But he is just two years removed from a dominant season with the Jets in 2015 when he had 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns. It's best to view Marshall as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver in all formats with a late-round pick, and hopefully he has one last hurrah with the Seahawks and Russell Wilson. His best Fantasy asset could be his ability to find the end zone as Graham's replacement, and he has at least eight touchdowns in four of his past five seasons.