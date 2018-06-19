2018 Outlook: Brandon Weeden

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Weeden, QB, Texans

Brandon Weeden is the odds-on favorite to back up Deshaun Watson this season, though he'll have to officially earn the job in training camp this summer. Weeden's last regular-season game came with the Texans in 2015, where he threw two touchdowns. He'll only play if something unfortunate happens to Watson, so until then, keep him off Fantasy rosters

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...