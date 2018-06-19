2018 Outlook: Braxton Berrios
2018 fantasy player outlook for Braxton Berrios, WR, Patriots
The Patriots selected rookie receiver Braxton Berrios in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Miami, but he's not expected to make a big impact in 2018. New England is loaded at receiver with Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson, and it will be hard for Berrios to see a significant amount of targets. He's also best suited to play the slot, and the Patriots will likely lean on Edelman and Matthews in that spot. In 2017 at Miami, Berrios had 55 catches for 679 yards and nine touchdowns, and he could eventually become a valuable receiver for New England. While he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, he's worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
