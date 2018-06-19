2018 Outlook: Breshad Perriman

2018 fantasy player outlook for Breshad Perriman, WR, Ravens

Breshad Perriman is competing for a roster spot in training camp with the Ravens. The former first-round pick has been a colossal disappointment -- he has missed 21 games and scored three touchdowns (none in 2017) since getting drafted. Fantasy owners shouldn't buy into a breakout season from the oft-injured Perriman. There is a real chance he gets cut.

