2018 Outlook: Brett Hundley

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brett Hundley, QB, Packers

After starting 10 games for the Packers last year, Brett Hundley finds himself in a competition with DeShone Kizer for the right to back up Aaron Rodgers in 2018. Hundley had just two good games for Fantasy purposes last year and wouldn't be a desirable pick-up if he were under center again in 2018. Keep him off of rosters.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...